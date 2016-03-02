Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Girl Who Fell Beneath Fairyland
The Girl Who Fell Beneath Fairyland: Chapter 5 (Excerpt)
Children's Books, Fantasy || September has longed to return to Fairyland after her first adventure there. And when she finally does, she learns that its inhabitants have been losing their shadows—and their magic—to the world of Fairyland Below. This underworld has a new ruler: Halloween, the Hollow Queen, who is September's shadow. And Halloween does not want to give Fairyland's shadows back. Fans of Valente's bestselling, first Fairyland book will revel in the lush setting, characters, and language of September's journey, all brought to life by fine artist Ana Juan. Readers will also welcome back good friends Ell, the Wyverary, and the boy Saturday. But in Fairyland Below, even the best of friends aren't always what they seem. . . .
The Girl Who Fell Beneath Fairyland: Chapter 4 (Excerpt)
The Girl Who Fell Beneath Fairyland, Chapter 3 (Excerpt)
The Girl Who Fell Beneath Fairyland, Chapter 2 (Excerpt)
The Girl Who Fell Beneath Fairyland: Chapter 1 (Excerpt)
