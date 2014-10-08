Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Dangerous Women: “The Girl in the Mirror” (Excerpt)
Collection and Anthologies, Fantasy || In "The Girl in the Mirror," Lev Grossman takes us to Brakebills, an ancient, venerable school for wizards, one haunted by a thousand age-old traditions as well as spirits of a different kind, to show us that even the most innocent of pranks can end up having dangerous and even deadly consequences.