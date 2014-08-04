Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Ghost in the Electric Blue Suit
The Ghost in the Electric Blue Suit (Excerpt)
Contemporary Fantasy, Fantasy || David, a college student, takes a summer job at a run-down family resort in a dying English resort town. This is against the wishes of his family… because it was at this resort where David's biological father disappeared fifteen years earlier. But something undeniable has called David there. A deeper otherworldliness lies beneath the surface of what we see. The characters have a suspicious edge to them… David is haunted by eerie visions of a mysterious man carrying a rope, walking hand-in-hand with a small child… and the resort is under siege by a plague of ladybugs. Something different is happening in this town. When David gets embroiled in a fiercely torrid love triangle, the stakes turn more and more menacing. And through it all, David feels as though he is getting closer to the secrets of his own past.