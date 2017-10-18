Tor.com

The Future of Hunger in the Age of Programmable Matter

Wed Oct 18, 2017 9:00am
Edited by: Jonathan Strahan
, || A group of friends, a pair of lovers, and the tussle between love, addiction, and what comes next. Otto, a former addict, grateful and indebted to his lover Trevor, is faced with temptation and the threat of disaster, but he’s fighting it. Fighting it in a future where matter can be reprogrammed and anything could happen, good or bad.

