The Fortress at the End of Time

The Fortress at the End of Time

Tue Jan 17, 2017 2:00pm
Favorite This
|| Connected by ansible, humanity has spread across galaxies and fought a war against an enemy that remains a mystery. At the edge of human space sits the Citadel—a relic of the war and a listening station for the enemy's return. For a young Ensign Aldo, fresh from the academy and newly cloned across the ansible line, it's a prison from which he may never escape.

The Fortress at the End of Time Sweepstakes!

Mon Dec 5, 2016 1:30pm
Favorite This
We want to send you a galley copy of Joe M. McDermott’s The Fortress at the End of Time, available January 17th from Tor.com Publishing! Captain Ronaldo Aldo has committed an unforgivable crime. He will ask for forgiveness all the same: from you, from God, even from himself.

