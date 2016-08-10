Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Eterna Files
Eterna and Omega Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a galley copy of Leanna Renee Hieber’s Eterna and Omega, available August 9th from Tor Books! In New York City, fearing the dangers of the Eterna Compound—supposedly the key to immortality—Clara Templeton buries information vital to its creation. The ghost of her clandestine lover is desperate to tell her she is wrong, but though she is a clairvoyant, she cannot hear him.
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe
Happy Haunting! Leanna Renee Hieber Takes Our Pop Quiz Interview
The Eterna Files (Excerpt)
Queen Victoria appoints Harold Spire of the Metropolitan Police to Special Branch Division Omega, a group that secretly investigates paranormal and supernatural events and persons. Spire's first mission: find the Eterna Compound, which grants immortality.