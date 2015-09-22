Tor.com

The End of All Things

To Stand or Fall

Tue Jun 23, 2015 9:00am
|| Back on Earth, the beginning and end of all things. The nations of humanity's home planet have parted ways with the starfaring Colonial Union, the human interstellar empire originally established to keep the home planet free. The Union needs to regain Earth's trust. The alien races of the Conclave have their own hard choices to face. All of these threads culminate in this, Part Four of the four parts of The End of All Things, John Scalzi's conclusion to the Old Man's War tale that began with The Human Division.

Can Long Endure

Tue Jun 16, 2015 9:00am
|| They signed up to defend humans from hostile aliens, but this group of Colonial Union soldiers finds themselves, instead, repeatedly sent to squelch rebellious human colonies that want to leave the CU. It's not a sustainable situation. Something has to give. Part Three of the four parts of The End of All Things, John Scalzi's conclusion to the Old Man's War tale that began with The Human Division.

This Hollow Union

Tue Jun 9, 2015 9:00am
|| Desperate times call for desperate measures. And for the multi-species Conclave, desperate times have arrived. Faced with the prospect of major planets and species leaving the alliance, the Conclave's leadership has just a few cards left to play...to unpredictable effect. Part Two of the four parts of The End of All Things, John Scalzi's conclusion to the Old Man's War tale that began with The Human Division.

The Life of the Mind

Tue Jun 2, 2015 9:00am
|| A down-on-his-luck Colonial Union starship pilot finds himself pressed into serving a harsh master-in a mission against the CU. But his kidnappers may have underestimated his knowledge of the ship that they have, quite literally, bound him to piloting.

