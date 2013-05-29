Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

The Elephant in the Room

Wild Cards on Tor.com

The Elephant in the Room

Wed May 29, 2013 9:00am
Edited by: George R. R. Martin
6 Favorites [+]
, || George R. R. Martin's Wild Cards multi-author shared-world universe has been thrilling readers for over 25 years. Now, in addition to overseeing the ongoing publication of new Wild Cards books (like 2011's Fort Freak, Martin is also commissioning and editing new Wild Cards stories for publication on Tor.com. Paul Cornell's "The Elephant in the Room" is the tale of a young woman who can temporarily take on the superpowers of people she's near...and of the crisis this leads her into as she struggles to deal with an overcontrolling mother, a very strange boyfriend, and the beginning of a career.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.