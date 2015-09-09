Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Dogs of Athens
Fairy Tales and Folklore, Young Adult || “The Dogs of Athens” by Kendare Blake is a dark story set before the events of the Goddess Wars series for young adults during the twilight of the gods. Greek goddess Artemis and her immortal companions have returned to modern-day Athens where a chance reunion with Actaeon, the mortal hero who fell prey to Artemis' fatal wrath thousands of years ago, turns violent once again.