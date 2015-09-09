Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

The Dogs of Athens

The Dogs of Athens

Wed Sep 9, 2015 9:00am
Edited by: Melissa Frain
14 Favorites [+]
, || “The Dogs of Athens” by Kendare Blake is a dark story set before the events of the Goddess Wars series for young adults during the twilight of the gods. Greek goddess Artemis and her immortal companions have returned to modern-day Athens where a chance reunion with Actaeon, the mortal hero who fell prey to Artemis' fatal wrath thousands of years ago, turns violent once again.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.