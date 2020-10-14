Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Diesel Pool
Latest Posts
- Joe George Ten International Horror Movies to Stream This Halloween 6 hours ago
- Simon Stephenson The Difference Is Entirely One of Setting: Iain Banks’ The Crow Road 7 hours ago
- Emmet Asher-Perrin Terry Pratchett Book Club: Mort, Part IV 8 hours ago
- Ginger Smith What Comic Book and Toy Collecting Taught Me About Writing 9 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Netflix Orders Adaptation of V.E. Schwab Vampire Story 1 day ago
- Carrie Vaughn Read an Excerpt From Kitty’s Mix-Tape by Carrie Vaughn 1 day ago
- Andrew Liptak A New Trailer for His Dark Materials Introduces a Subtle Knife 1 day ago
New in Series
- The Difference Is Entirely One of Setting: Iain Banks’ The Crow Road
- Rereading Mort, Part IV
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Revulsion”
- Something in the Water, Something in the Air: Kaaron Warren’s “The Diesel Pool”
- Orsinian Tales: Le Guin’s Melancholic Stroll Through an Imaginary Central Europe
- Never Say You Can’t Survive: Find Your Voice and Make It LOUD
- 5 SFF Books About Flawed Gods
Recent Comments
- dougie on “I am done being reflexively supportive” — Star Trek: Discovery’s “That Hope Is You” 5 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on “I am done being reflexively supportive” — Star Trek: Discovery’s “That Hope Is You” 6 mins ago
- costumer on Spoiler Alert! On the Modern Problem of Spoilerphobia 11 mins ago
- Sunspear on The Difference Is Entirely One of Setting: Iain Banks’ The Crow Road 17 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Revulsion” 20 mins ago
- FrankenCat on “I am done being reflexively supportive” — Star Trek: Discovery’s “That Hope Is You” 21 mins ago
- cap-mjb on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Revulsion” 1 hour ago
- James Mendur on What Comic Book and Toy Collecting Taught Me About Writing 1 hour ago
- phillip_thorne on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Revulsion” 1 hour ago
- Renee on 6 Must-Read SFF Books by Jewish Authors From Around the World 1 hour ago