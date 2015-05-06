Tor.com

The Devil’s Only Friend

The Devil’s Only Friend (Excerpt)

Wed Feb 18, 2015 5:00pm
|| John Wayne Cleaver hunts demons: they've killed his neighbors, his family, and the girl he loves, but in the end he's always won. Now he works for a secret government kill team, using his gift to hunt and kill as many monsters as he can. But the monsters have noticed, and the quiet game of cat and mouse is about to erupt into a full scale supernatural war.

