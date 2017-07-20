Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Delirium Brief
How The Laundry Files Got Published
An Exercise in Governmental Restructuring: The Delirium Brief by Charles Stross
Green Sky at Night, Hacker’s Delight: The Function of Tropes in The Laundry Files
The Laundry Files Sweepstakes!
On July 11th, Tor.com Publishing releases The Delirium Brief, the eighth book in Charles Stross's Laundry Files series—and to celebrate, we want to send you a set of all eight books in the series, including a galley copy of The Delirium Brief!