The Collected Stories of Frank Herbert (Excerpt)
Collection and Anthologies, Science Fiction || Frank Herbert: Collected Stories is the most complete collection of Herbert's short fiction ever assembled. The collection contains thirty-seven stories originally published between 1952 and 1979, plus one story, "The Daddy Box," that has never been appeared before.