The Courier Sweepstakes!

We want to send you a copy of Gerald Brandt’s The Courier, available March 1st from DAW Books! Kris Ballard is a motorcycle courier. A nobody. Level 2 trash in a multi-level city that stretches from San Francisco to the Mexican border—a land where corporations make all the rules. A runaway since the age of fourteen, Kris struggled to set up her life, barely scraping by, working hard to make it without anyone's help. But a late day delivery changes everything when she walks in on the murder of one of her clients.