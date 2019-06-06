Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Consuming Fire
Watch Out for Assassins: A Spoiler-Filled Review of John Scalzi’s The Consuming Fire
A Non-Spoiler Look at John Scalzi’s The Consuming Fire
Which John Scalzi Novel Should You Read Next? A Guide for Newbies and Fans
Read John Scalzi’s The Consuming Fire: Chapter Two
Science Fiction, Space Opera || The Interdependency, humanity’s interstellar empire, is on the verge of collapse. The Flow, the extra-dimensional conduit that makes travel between the stars possible, is disappearing, leaving entire star systems stranded. When it goes, human civilization may go with it—unless desperate measures can be taken.
Read John Scalzi’s The Consuming Fire: Chapter One
Science Fiction, Space Opera || The Interdependency, humanity’s interstellar empire, is on the verge of collapse. The Flow, the extra-dimensional conduit that makes travel between the stars possible, is disappearing, leaving entire star systems stranded. When it goes, human civilization may go with it—unless desperate measures can be taken.
Read John Scalzi’s The Consuming Fire: Prologue
Science Fiction, Space Opera || The Interdependency, humanity’s interstellar empire, is on the verge of collapse. The Flow, the extra-dimensional conduit that makes travel between the stars possible, is disappearing, leaving entire star systems stranded. When it goes, human civilization may go with it—unless desperate measures can be taken.