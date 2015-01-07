Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Clockwork Century
Crafting a Steampunk Espionage Thriller: An Interview with Cherie Priest
Fiddlehead (Excerpt)
Alternate History, Steampunk || Young ex-slave Gideon Bardsley is a brilliant inventor, but the job is less glamorous than one might think, especially since the assassination attempts started. Worse yet, they're trying to destroy his greatest achievement: a calculating engine called Fiddlehead, which provides undeniable proof of something awful enough to destroy the world. Both man and machine are at risk from forces conspiring to keep the Civil War going and the money flowing.
The Inexplicables: The Low-Down
Five Questions With Cherie Priest
The Inexplicables (Excerpt)
Science Fiction, Steampunk || Rector "Wreck 'em" Sherman was orphaned as a toddler in the Blight of 1863, but that was years ago. Wreck has grown up, and on his eighteenth birthday, he'll be cast out out of the orphanage. And Wreck's problems aren't merely about finding a home. He's been quietly breaking the cardinal rule of any good drug dealer and dipping into his own supply of the sap he sells. He's also pretty sure he's being haunted by the ghost of a kid he used to know—Zeke Wilkes, who almost certainly died six months ago.