The Christmas Show
Contemporary Fantasy, Fantasy || "The Christmas Show," by Pat Cadigan, is the perfect Christmas story about a pair of sisters under a mysterious curse that forces them to travel around the US producing local theatrical productions. This Xmas, they're producing A Christmas Carol with the real ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. Humorous and charming.