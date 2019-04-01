Tor.com

The Children of the Sky

Children of the Sky (Excerpt)

Tue Jun 21, 2011 1:00pm
, || In Children of the Sky, ten years have passed on Tines World, where Ravna Bergnsdot and a number of human Children ended up after a disaster that nearly obliterated humankind throughout the galaxy. Ravna and the pack animals for which the planet is named have survived a war, and Ravna has saved more than one hundred Children who were in cold-sleep aboard the vessel that brought them.

