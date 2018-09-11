Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Centenal Cycle
State Tectonics Audio Excerpt
Audio excerpt; Book 3 of the Centenal Cycle. It's time to vote again, and the system that has ensured global peace for 25 years is more vulnerable than ever...
State Tectonics
Cyberpunk || Book 3 in the Centenal Cycle. The future of democracy must evolve or die.
Humanizing Systems: Null States by Malka Older
Statelessness is a Problem We Created, and One We Can Solve
How Presidential Debates Could Function in Our Information-Rich Future
Cyberpunk, Technothriller || It's been twenty years and two election cycles since Information, a powerful search engine monopoly, pioneered the switch from warring nation-states to global microdemocracy. The corporate coalition party Heritage has won the last two elections. With another election on the horizon, the Supermajority is in tight contention, and everything's on the line.