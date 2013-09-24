The Casebook of Newbury and Hobbes (Excerpt)

Tor.com

The Casebook of Newbury and Hobbes

The Casebook of Newbury and Hobbes

Tue Sep 24, 2013 4:00pm
, || This collection of short stories details the supernatural steampunk adventures of detective duo Sir Maurice Newbury and Miss Veronica Hobbes in dark and dangerous Victorian London. Along with Chief Inspector Bainbridge, Newbury and Hobbes will face plague revenants, murderous peers, mechanical beasts, tentacled leviathans, reanimated pygmies, and an encounter with Sherlock Holmes.

