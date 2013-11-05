Tor.com

The Carpet People

The Carpet People (Excerpt)

Mon Sep 30, 2013 12:30pm
, || In the beginning, there was nothing but endless flatness. Then came the Carpet… That's the old story everyone knows and loves. But now the Carpet is home to many different tribes and peoples, and there's a new story in the making. The story of Fray, sweeping a trail of destruction across the Carpet. The story of power-hungry mouls—and of two brothers who set out on an adventure to end all adventures when their village is flattened. It's a story that will come to a terrible end—if someone doesn't do something about it. If everyone doesn't do something about it…

