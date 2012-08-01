Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Cairn in Slater Woods
Dark Fantasy, Fantasy || Dylan has just moved to New Hampshire to live in a house his family has inherited from a great aunt he's never met. There he meets his cousin, a bully who resents Dylan's family, and a mysterious girl who claims she can lead him to buried treasure in the woods on the property. The key to helping the girl involves uncovering a dark family secret and righting the wrongs of the past.