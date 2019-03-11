Tor.com

The Builders

The Builders Audio Excerpt

Thu Dec 3, 2015 10:30am
|| Listen to an audio excerpt from Daniel Polansky's THE BUILDERS. For the animals of the Captain’s company, survival has meant keeping a low profile, building a new life, and trying to forget the war they lost. But now the Captain’s whiskers are twitching at the idea of evening the score. Read by Corey Gagne.

The Builders Sweepstakes!

Wed Oct 7, 2015 3:30pm
Daniel Polansky's novella The Builders is available November 3rd from Tor.com Publishing, and we want to send you a galley! A missing eye. A broken wing. A stolen country. The last job didn't end well.

