The Borribles Go For Broke (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Young Adult || Chalotte, a Borrible from Whitechapel, very nearly lost her life on the Great Rumble Hunt. This dangerous adventure across the city, into the heart of their rat-like enemy's territory, meant several good friends were left for dead. And all to retain the Rumble's treasure chest. To Chalotte, the treasure was evil, went against Borrible principles and she had sworn never to go on another adventure. But when Chalotte and other Rumble Hunt survivors discover that Sam the horse is in danger, they know they have no choice.