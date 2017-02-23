Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Blue Blazes
Where to Start with Chuck Wendig
A Rumbling Groan Down Below: The Blue Blazes by Chuck Wendig
The Blue Blazes (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Urban Fantasy || Meet Mookie Pearl. Criminal underworld? He runs in it. Supernatural underworld? He hunts in it. Nothing stops Mookie when he's on the job. But when his daughter takes up arms and opposes him, something's gotta give...