The Blood of Angels
The Blood of Angels (Excerpt)
Science Fiction || From Johanna Sinisalo, the award-winning author of Troll, comes another haunting novel of eco-speculation: The Blood of Angels. When bee-vanishings of unprecedented scale hit the United States, Orvo, a Finnish beekeeper, knows all too well where it will lead. And when he sees the queen dead in his hives one day, it's clear the epidemic has spread to Europe, and the world is coming to an end.