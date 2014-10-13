Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Black Stars
The Black Stars (Excerpt)
Children's Books, Science Fiction || Mason Stark has a problem with minding his own business. This worked to his advantage when he helped bring peace between humans and the alien Tremist. He's now considered an intergalactic hero, but that hasn't made school any easier. With his new reputation, any bully with something to prove wants to fight him. With the new peace treaty on shaky ground, Mason is called upon to infiltrate the Tremist school for soldiers. Mason's bound to find trouble, especially now that he has the power to channel electricity through his Tremist gloves, but when his new classmates begin to disappear under mysterious circumstances, trouble might find him first. The Tremist are working on a secret project, but what Mason discovers goes beyond that, to an ancient, powerful enemy.