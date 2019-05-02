Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Black Company
Glen Cook’s The Black Company Is Grimdark, But Never Hopeless
The 10 Best Completed SF and Fantasy Series (According to Me)
Read an Exclusive Excerpt from Port of Shadows, a New Black Company Book from Glen Cook
Dark Fantasy, Military Fantasy || Book 3 in the Chronicles of the Black Company. Being “The Lady’s favored” is attracting the wrong kind of attention and has put a target on their backs—the Company’s historian, Croaker, has the biggest target of all.
Port of Shadows Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a galley copy of Glen Cook’s Port of Shadows, available September 11th from Tor Books!
Listen to an Excerpt from Glen Cook’s Port of Shadows
Dark Fantasy || Audio. The soldiers of the Black Company don’t ask questions, they get paid. But being “The Lady’s favored” is attracting the wrong kind of attention and has put a target on their backs. And the Company’s historian, Croaker, has the biggest target of all...