The Beautiful Land (Excerpt)
Horror, Science Fiction || Takahiro O'Leary has a very special job? working for the Axon Corporation as an explorer of parallel timelines as many and as varied as anyone could imagine. A great gig -- until information he brought back gave Axon the means to maximize profits by changing the past, present, and future of this world.