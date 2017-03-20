Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Beast is an Animal
The Beast is an Animal
Dark Fantasy, Fairy Tales and Folklore || Alys was seven when the soul eaters came to her village. When disaster strikes, she finds herself on a journey to heal herself and her world. A journey that will take her through the darkest parts of the fforest, where danger threatens her from the outside—and from within her own heart and soul.