The Bands of Mourning
Moving On: The Bands of Mourning Spoiler Review
Enter Macmillan Audio’s Mistborn Sweepstakes!
I Want to See Allomantic Mecha in Mistborn
Mistborn: Who the Hell is Trell?
Mistborn: What is the Extent of Harmony’s Knowledge?
Digging in to the Cosmere: The Bands of Mourning Non-Spoiler Review
The Bands of Mourning: Chapter Six
Fantasy, Western || Waxillium Ladrian is recruited to travel south to the city of New Seran to investigate The Bands of Mourning--the mythical metalminds said to have once belonged to the Lord Ruler. Along the way he discovers hints that point to the true goals of his uncle Edwarn and the shadowy organization known as The Set.
The Bands of Mourning Sweepstakes!
Brandon Sanderson's The Bands of Mourning is almost here—it comes out January 26th from Tor Books—and we want to send you a copy! The Bands of Mourning are the mythical metalminds owned by the Lord Ruler, said to grant anyone who wears them the powers that the Lord Ruler had at his command. Hardly anyone thinks they really exist.
The Bands of Mourning: Chapter Five
The Bands of Mourning: Chapter Four
The Bands of Mourning: Chapter Three
The Bands of Mourning: Chapter Two
The Bands of Mourning: Chapter One
