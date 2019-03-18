Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

The Ballad of Black Tom

The Ballad of Black Tom

Thu Oct 5, 2017 10:00am
6 Favorites [+]
|| Charles Thomas Tester hustles to put food on the table and keep the roof over his father's head. But when he delivers an occult tome to a reclusive sorceress in the heart of Queens, Tom opens a door to a deeper realm of magic, and earns the attention of things best left sleeping.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.