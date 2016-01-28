Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Absconded Ambassador Sweepstakes!
Michael R. Underwood's second Genrenauts novella, The Absconded Ambassador, is out February 23th from Tor.com Publishing—and we want to send you an advance copy! Fiction is more important than you think. When stories go wrong, the Genrenauts step in to prevent the consequences from rippling into our so-called real world.