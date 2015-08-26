Tor.com

That Seriously Obnoxious Time I Was Stuck at Witch Rimelda’s One Hundredth Birthday Party

Wed Aug 26, 2015 9:00am
Edited by: Melissa Frain
, || “That Seriously Obnoxious Time I Was Stuck at Witch Rimelda's One Hundredth Birthday Party” is a seriously funny story set in the world of Seriously Wicked, a young adult fantasy novel by the acclaimed author of Ironskin. Get ready to embrace your angsty inner witch at a pool party teeming with krakens, hexes, and cursed banana bread.

