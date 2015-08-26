Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
That Seriously Obnoxious Time I Was Stuck at Witch Rimelda’s One Hundredth Birthday Party
Humor, Young Adult || “That Seriously Obnoxious Time I Was Stuck at Witch Rimelda's One Hundredth Birthday Party” is a seriously funny story set in the world of Seriously Wicked, a young adult fantasy novel by the acclaimed author of Ironskin. Get ready to embrace your angsty inner witch at a pool party teeming with krakens, hexes, and cursed banana bread.