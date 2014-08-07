Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Terminator: Genesis
But That Contradicts the Entire Premise of The Terminator!
Thom Dunn
Fri Mar 7, 2014 11:00am1 Favorite [+]
Latest Posts
- James Davis Nicoll 5 Atomic War Films That Are Fun for the Whole Family 18 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket French Fantasy Trilogy Ewilan’s Quest Is Being Turned Into an Animated Series 43 mins ago
- Andrew Liptak Kevin Feige is Developing a Star Wars Film and It Better Be Rogue Squadron 1 hour ago
- Alan Brown Make Peace, Not War: Deathworld by Harry Harrison 1 hour ago
- Stubby the Rocket Gearbreakers, Zoe Hana Mikuta’s Upcoming YA Mecha Novel Debut, Will Be a Movie 2 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Thor Gets to Meet Some of Loki’s Old (Pirate!) Flames in New Series From Serial Box 2 hours ago
- Julia Bergen 6 SFF Restaurants and Bars We Want to Visit 2 hours ago
New in Series
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Eight
- Is There Such a Thing as Too Goth? — Everil Worrell’s “The Canal”
- 5 Wonderous Wonderlands and the Lasting Impact of Lewis Carrol
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65
- Review: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 5)
- Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel
Recent Comments
- James Davis Nicoll on 5 Atomic War Films That Are Fun for the Whole Family 2 mins ago
- Dee Rush on Collateral Damage: Blockbusters and the Changing Narrative of War 3 mins ago
- RJStanford on Make Peace, Not War: Deathworld by Harry Harrison 3 mins ago
- Lenora Rose on A Quiet Hero’s Journey: Processing Trauma in Fantasy 7 mins ago
- ZetaStriker on Kevin Feige is Developing a Star Wars Film and It Better Be Rogue Squadron 9 mins ago
- olethros6 on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 9 mins ago
- Dee Rush on Giving History a Better Ending: Marvel, Terrorism, and the Aftermath of 9/11 13 mins ago
- Divad on Make Peace, Not War: Deathworld by Harry Harrison 14 mins ago
- Jenny Islander on Make Peace, Not War: Deathworld by Harry Harrison 20 mins ago
- Austin on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Eight 24 mins ago