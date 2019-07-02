Tor.com

Waking Gods

Fri Mar 3, 2017 12:30pm
, || As a child, Rose Franklin made an astonishing discovery: a giant metallic hand, buried deep within the earth. As an adult, she’s dedicated her brilliant scientific career to solving the mystery that began that fateful day: Why was a titanic robot of unknown origin buried in pieces around the world?

How Presidential Debates Could Function in Our Information-Rich Future

Sun Oct 9, 2016 9:00am
, || It's been twenty years and two election cycles since Information, a powerful search engine monopoly, pioneered the switch from warring nation-states to global microdemocracy. The corporate coalition party Heritage has won the last two elections. With another election on the horizon, the Supermajority is in tight contention, and everything's on the line.

Invasive

Wed Jul 20, 2016 12:00pm
|| Hannah Stander is a consultant for the FBI—a futurist who helps the Agency with cases that feature demonstrations of bleeding-edge technology. Her latest case is a horrifying murder that points to the impossible—someone weaponizing the natural world in a most unnatural way.

Sleeping Giants

Mon Mar 14, 2016 4:00pm
, || A girl named Rose is riding her new bike near her home in Deadwood, South Dakota, when she falls through the earth. She wakes up at the bottom of a square hole, its walls glowing with intricate carvings. But the firemen who come to save her peer down upon something even stranger: a little girl in the palm of a giant metal hand.

Infomocracy: Chapter 5

Fri Feb 26, 2016 10:00am
Infomocracy: Chapter 4

Thu Feb 25, 2016 10:00am
Infomocracy: Chapter 3

Wed Feb 24, 2016 11:00am
Infomocracy: Chapter 2

Tue Feb 23, 2016 10:00am
Infomocracy: Chapter 1

Mon Feb 22, 2016 12:00pm
Quantum Night

Fri Feb 5, 2016 12:00pm
|| Experimental psychologist Jim Marchuk has developed a flawless technique for identifying the previously undetected psychopaths lurking everywhere in society. But while being cross-examined about his breakthrough in court, Jim is shocked to discover that he has lost his memories of six months of his life from twenty years previously—a dark time during which he himself committed heinous acts.

