Tara Isabella Burton

The Destroyer

Wed Apr 20, 2016 9:00am
Edited by: Ann VanderMeer
In a futuristic, fascistic Rome, a brilliant, unstable scientist proves that she can transcend the human body's limitations. The test subject? Her own daughter. A mother-daughter mad scientist story, "The Destroyer" asks how far we'll go to secure our own legacies — and how far we'll run to escape them.

