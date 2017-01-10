Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Tara Isabella Burton
Announcing the Table of Contents for Some of the Best from Tor.com 2016
The Destroyer
Fantasy, Science Fiction || In a futuristic, fascistic Rome, a brilliant, unstable scientist proves that she can transcend the human body's limitations. The test subject? Her own daughter. A mother-daughter mad scientist story, "The Destroyer" asks how far we'll go to secure our own legacies — and how far we'll run to escape them.