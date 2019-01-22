Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Tansy Rayner Roberts
Diverse Creations: Mother of Invention, edited by Rivqa Rafael and Tansy Rayner Roberts
Read the Introduction to Mother of Invention, an SF Anthology Focused on Artificial Intelligence and Robots
Science Fiction || Anthology. A showcase of diverse, challenging stories about women as creators of Artificial Intelligence and robots.