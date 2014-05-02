Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Tale of the Kin
Sworn in Steel (Excerpt)
Fantasy || It's been three months since Drothe killed a legend, burned down a portion of the imperial capital, and found himself unexpectedly elevated into the ranks of the criminal elite. As the newest Gray Prince in the underworld, he's not only gained friends, but also rivals—and some of them aren't bothered by his newfound title. A prince's blood, as the saying goes, flows just as red as a beggar's.