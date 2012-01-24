Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Taft 2012
Taft 2012 (Excerpt)
Alternate History, Humor || He is the perfect presidential candidate. Conservatives love his hard-hitting Republican résumé. Liberals love his passion for peaceful diplomacy. The media can't get enough of his larger-than-life personality. Regular folks can identify with his larger-than-life physique. And all the American people love that he's an honest, hard-working man who tells it like it is. There's just one problem: He is William Howard Taft . . . and he was already U.S. president a hundred years ago. So what on earth is he doing alive and well and considering a running mate in 2012?