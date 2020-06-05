Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
T.A. Williams
Latest Posts
- C.L. Polk Read C.L. Polk’s “St. Valentine, St. Abigail, St. Brigid” 1 day ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido Stalled Out on Diesel — Bloodshot 1 day ago
- Tor.com All the New Genre-Bending Books Coming Out in June! 1 day ago
- Andrew Liptak Uncle Hugo’s Bookshop Works to Rebuild After Minneapolis Unrest 1 day ago
- Jo Walton Jo Walton’s Reading List: May 2020 1 day ago
- Somaiya Daud Read an Excerpt From Court of Lions by Somaiya Daud 2 days ago
- Tor.com All the New Young Adult SFF Books Arriving in June 2 days ago
New in Series
- Stalled Out on Diesel — Bloodshot
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “The Thaw”
- The Blacksmith’s Axe, the Aiel’s Spear, and the Tinker’s Sword: When Pacifism is No Longer Enough
- Lovecraftian Reread: Amanda Downum’s “The Tenderness of Jackals”
- Sleeps With Monsters: Spending Time With Physicians and Dragons
- Embrace Uncertainty: The Joy of Making a Giant Mess
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 31 and 32
Recent Comments
- GalaxyLucia on Read C.L. Polk’s “St. Valentine, St. Abigail, St. Brigid” 29 mins ago
- Dan Parker on Medieval Matters: The 13th Warrior and Language Barriers 53 mins ago
- Rafael Koferl on Islands off the Coast of Capitola, 1978 1 hour ago
- Mr. Magic on Netflix Announces Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender Series is Incoming! [Update] 1 hour ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Netflix Announces Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender Series is Incoming! [Update] 2 hours ago
- Walter Guzman on Netflix Announces Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender Series is Incoming! [Update] 3 hours ago
- swampyankee on Five SF Stories That Mix Swords and Starships 3 hours ago
- Athreeren on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: All Good Things Must Come to an End 3 hours ago
- JMAdkison on Everything We Know About Fabrials 3 hours ago
- Msb on Jo Walton’s Reading List: May 2020 4 hours ago