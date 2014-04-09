Of Neptune (Excerpt)

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Syrena Legacy
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket French Fantasy Trilogy Ewilan’s Quest Is Being Turned Into an Animated Series 5 mins ago
- Andrew Liptak Kevin Feige is Developing a Star Wars Film and It Better Be Rogue Squadron 28 mins ago
- Alan Brown Make Peace, Not War: Deathworld by Harry Harrison 41 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket Gearbreakers, Zoe Hana Mikuta’s Upcoming YA Mecha Novel Debut, Will Be a Movie 1 hour ago
- Stubby the Rocket Thor Gets to Meet Some of Loki’s Old (Pirate!) Flames in New Series From Serial Box 2 hours ago
- Julia Bergen 6 SFF Restaurants and Bars We Want to Visit 2 hours ago
- Tor.com Tor.com Short Fiction Newsletter — Have You Signed Up Yet? 2 hours ago
New in Series
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Eight
- Is There Such a Thing as Too Goth? — Everil Worrell’s “The Canal”
- 5 Wonderous Wonderlands and the Lasting Impact of Lewis Carrol
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65
- Review: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 5)
- Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel
Recent Comments
- SteveOerkfitz on Make Peace, Not War: Deathworld by Harry Harrison 4 mins ago
- noblehunter on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 10 mins ago
- space-ghost on Kevin Feige is Developing a Star Wars Film and It Better Be Rogue Squadron 13 mins ago
- JanaJansen on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “Homeward” 15 mins ago
- RogerPavelle on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Eight 24 mins ago
- piratet on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Eight 33 mins ago
- wiredog on 6 SFF Restaurants and Bars We Want to Visit 36 mins ago
- space-ghost on 6 SFF Restaurants and Bars We Want to Visit 39 mins ago
- Sebastian on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 40 mins ago
- Heider Carlos Ribeiro da Cruz on 6 SFF Restaurants and Bars We Want to Visit 40 mins ago