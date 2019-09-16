Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
sword & sorcery
Robert E. Howard’s First (and Best?) Barbarian: Kull: The Fabulous Warrior King
Fafhrd Meets the Gray Mouser: Swords and Deviltry by Fritz Leiber
Storming the Gates of Geekdom: Conan the Warrior by Robert E. Howard
Language and Code Switching in Kai Ashante Wilson’s The Sorcerer of the Wildeeps
Twelve Kings in Sharakhai
Fantasy, Sword and Sorcery || Sharakhai, the great city of the desert, center of commerce and culture, has been ruled from time immemorial by twelve kings — cruel, ruthless, powerful, and immortal. There is no hope of freedom for any under their rule. Or so it seems...
The Sorcerer of the Wildeeps
Fantasy, Sword and Sorcery || Critically acclaimed author Kai Ashante Wilson makes his commercial debut with this striking, wondrous tale of gods and mortals, magic and steel, and life and death that will reshape how you look at sword and sorcery.
The Sorcerer of the Wildeeps
Fantasy, Sword and Sorcery || Critically acclaimed author Kai Ashante Wilson makes his commercial debut with this striking, wondrous tale of gods and mortals, magic and steel, and life and death that will reshape how you look at sword and sorcery.