Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Suzanne Johnson
Belle Chasse Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a galley copy of Suzanne Johnson’s Belle Chasse, available November 8th from Tor Books! Suzanne Johnson's "strong and intriguing" (Publishers Weekly) urban fantasy series The Sentinels of New Orleans continues with Belle Chasse.
Join the Tor/Forge Blog in Celebrating Fantasy Firsts!
Belle Chasse
Urban Fantasy || Book 5 in the Sentinels of New Orleans series. With the wizard-elven treaty on the verge of collapse, the preternatural world stands on the brink of war.
Pirate’s Alley Sweepstakes!
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe: Suzanne Johnson
Elysian Fields (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Paranormal || New Orleanians are under attack from a copycat killer mimicking the crimes of a 1918 serial murderer known as the Axeman of New Orleans. Thanks to a tip from the undead pirate Jean Lafitte, DJ Jaco knows the attacks aren't random—an unknown necromancer has resurrected the original Axeman of New Orleans, and his ultimate target is a certain blonde wizard. Namely, DJ.