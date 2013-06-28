Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Susan Waggoner
Neptune’s Tears (Excerpt)
Dystopian, Young Adult || London, 2218 A.D. Seventeen-year-old Zee is an intern empath. She's focused on her job, poised for a great career—until one day an attractive patient undoes her hard-earned calm. As an empath, she cannot afford such distractions, but neither can she stay away from David, even when she discovers he's one of a mysterious alien race...