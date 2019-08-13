Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Susan Palwick
Recoveries
Science Fiction || Two women who have been friends since they were children—one a recovering alcoholic brought up by parents who believe they’re alien abductees, the other an orphan with an eating disorder—contend with a secret that might doom their friendship.
The Tremendous Continuity of Science Fiction in Conversation With Itself
Next Year’s Words: Science Fiction, Innovation, and Continuity
Eight Books From the Last Decade that Made Me Excited About SF
Homecoming
Dark Fantasy, Fantasy || "Homecoming," by Susan Palwick, is a dark fantasy about a young girl on the cusp of womanhood who yearns to leave her village and go to sea with her best friend, a boy about her own age, despite natural and supernatural dangers.
Eight Books From the Last Decade That Made Me Excited About SF
Superheroes and Life Going On: Susan Palwick’s Mending the Moon
Get Tor eBooks for $2.99 For a Limited Time
Mending the Moon Sweepstakes!
Mending the Moon (Excerpt)
Contemporary Fantasy, Thriller || Melinda Soto, aged sixty-four, vacationing in Mexico, is murdered by a fellow American tourist. Back in her hometown of Reno, Nevada, she leaves behind her adopted son, Jeremy, whom she rescued from war-torn Guatamala when he was a toddler—just one of her many causes over the years. And she leaves behind a circle of friends: Veronique, the academic stuck in a teaching job from which she can't retire; Rosemary, who's losing her husband to Alzheimer's and who's trying to lose herself in volunteer work; Henrietta, the priest at Rosemary's and Melinda's church. Jeremy already had a fraught relationship with his charismatic mother and the people in her orbit. Now her death is tearing him apart, and he can barely stand the rituals of remembrance that ensue among his mother's friends. Then the police reveal who killed Melinda: a young man from Seattle who flew home to his parents and drowned himself just days later. It's too much. Jeremy's not the only one who can't deal. Friendships fray. But the unexpected happens: an invitation to them all, from the murderer's mother, to come to Seattle for his memorial. It's ridiculous. And yet, somehow, each of them begins to see in it a chance to heal. Aided, in peculiar ways, by Jeremy's years-long obsession with the comic-book hero Comrade Cosmos, and the immense cult of online commentary it's spawned.