Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Thirteen Steps in the Underworld
Fairy Tales and Folklore, Fantasy || Stories about mortals travelling into hell have been omnipresent in our literary canon for almost as long as we've had one, but young writer Su-Yee Lin has still managed to find modern resonance and new territory to explore in this lyrical and evocative vision of a trip to a place that is never quite what we expect it to be.