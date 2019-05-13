Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
stormwrack
Beyond Ariel: 9 Stories You Can Tell With Mermaids
Losing Heart Among the Tall
Stormwrack Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
The third book in A.M. Dellamonica's Stormwrack series, The Nature of a Pirate, is available December 6 from Tor Books—and we want to send you hardcover copies of the first two books in the series, and a galley of the third!
The Nature of a Pirate
Fantasy || Book 3 in the Stormwrack series. When a series of ships within the Fleet of Nations are sunk by magical sabotage, Sophie is called on to find out why.
The Glass Galago
Epic Fantasy, Fantasy || A.M. Dellamonica is at it again! The thrilling adventures of Gale Filachild and Captain Perrish continue in a series of prequel stories that offers to take us deeper into the fascinating world of Stormwrack. When Gale and the crew of the Nightjar are called back to the fleet to handle an issue involving a law regulating new patents and a missing magical inscription, they soon find themselves embroiled in a plot that is could potentially pit island against island. Now, they must discover the mystery of the glass galago before time runs out for both it and the fleet.
Science and Swashbuckling: A Daughter of No Nation by A.M. Dellamonica
A Daughter of No Nation
Fantasy || Book 2 in the Stormwrack series. Sophie Hansa has been called back to Stormwrack in order to spend time with her father, a Duelist-Adjudicator, who is an unrivaled combatant and fearsome negotiator. But is he driven by his commitment to seeing justice prevail, or is he a sociopath?
Child of a Hidden Sea (Excerpt)
Fantasy || One minute, twenty-four-year-old Sophie Hansa is in a San Francisco alley trying to save the life of the aunt she has never known. The next, she finds herself flung into the warm and salty waters of an unfamiliar world. Glowing moths fall to the waves around her, and the sleek bodies of unseen fish glide against her submerged ankles. The world is Stormwrack, a series of island nations with a variety of cultures and economies—and a language different from any Sophie has heard.
Let’s Buckle Some Swashes with these Seafaring Adventures!
Child of a Hidden Sea Sweepstakes!
The Ugly Woman of Castello di Putti
Epic Fantasy, Fantasy || Returning to the world of Stormwrack where she set the Tor.com story "Among the Silvering Herd," A.M. Dellamonica offers a new story that takes us deeper into this fascinating world, the site of her new fantasy novel Child of a Hidden Sea. The Fleet, integral to the governing of a world that is mostly water sprinkled with a number of islands, must deal with a unique form of magic, Inscribing, which is so subtle that its effects can sometimes only be known in retrospect. When a ship of the fleet visits an island where scripping is common, the crew members of the sailing vessel Nightjar are at a disadvantage when faced with local matters of which they know little or nothing at all. Strangers on the shore, indeed, they may enjoy the local customs . . . but also may attract unwanted attention that could cost them more than embarrassment or money.