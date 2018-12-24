Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Read the entirety of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Washington Irving for free on Tor.com.
Glittering Heroism and Naked Truth: The Ultra Fabulous Glitter Squadron Saves the World Again by A.C. Wise
Where to Start with the Works of James Tiptree, Jr.
Congratulations to Tor.com’s Hugo Award-Winners!
“The Litany of Earth” and a New Generation Doing Wonderful Things
Jedediah Berry’s “A Window or a Small Box” has been Selected for The Year’s Best SFF!
Check Out the Winners of Quantum Shorts 2013!
Five Years, Five Stories
PopSci Presents: Dispatches From the Future!
Skin Like Porcelain Death
Professor Incognito Apologizes
Collection and Anthologies, Science Fiction || Read Professor Incognito Apologizes by Austin Grossman.
Paintwork
Cyberpunk, Science Fiction || A reprint of Tim Maughan's short story Paintwork, from the collection of the same name.