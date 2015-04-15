Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Stories & Comics
Poetry Month
The Ghost Tide Chantey
Playing Nice with God’s Bowling Ball
Detective, Science Fiction || Tor.com is honored to reprint Playing Nice with God's Bowling Ball by N.K. Jemisin.
The Unfathomable Sisterhood of Ick
Collection and Anthologies, Science Fiction || Tor.com is honored to reprint The Unfathomable Sisterhood of Ick, a short story by Charlie Jane Anders.
Night’s Slow Poison
Science Fiction, Space Opera || Tor.com is honored to reprint Night's Slow Poison, a short story by Ann Leckie set in the world of Ancillary Justice.
Charcoal
Wave of Infection
Hard Science Fiction, Science Fiction || Wave of Infection by Jason M Hough, a prequel story to his upcomming novel, The Darwin Elevator.
The Plague
Hard Science Fiction, Science Fiction || Read Ken Liu's The Plague, a short short story in Nature Magazine's Futures series.
A Job You’d Never Think Would Be Outmoded: Preview The Last Mortician
The Night Children
Historical, Young Adult || The Night Children by Alexander Gordon Smith
A Vector Alphabet of Interstellar Travel
Science Fiction || A Vector Alphabet of Interstellar Travel by Yoon Ha Lee
The Dala Horse
Fantasy || The Dala Horse by Michael Swanwick
Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes
Science Fiction || Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes by Michael Bishop
Crazy Me
Science Fiction || A Tor.com original story: Crazy Me by James Patrick Kelly
The Iron Shirts
Alternate History, Science Fiction || The Iron Shirts by Michael F. Flynn